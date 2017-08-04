5 shows to see in Las Vegas

NFL running back Rashad Jennings found his dancing shoes this past spring and ran away with the Mirror Ball on Season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

‘Dancing With the Stars: Live! — Hot Summer Nights’

NFL running back Rashad Jennings found his dancing shoes this past spring and ran away with the Mirror Ball on Season 24 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Sunday, Jennings will be a special guest when the latest DWTS tour comes to Orleans Arena at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $48.99 to $68.99, and VIP packages start at $199; call 800-745-3000.

Billy Currington

Country singer Billy Currington performs Friday at the Sunset Amphitheater at Sunset Station. Walker Hayes opens the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $29 to $69; 800-745-3000.

Lit, Alien Ant Farm

The Flamingo’s Go Pool continues its Sunday Night Jams concert series with Lit and Alien Ant Farm. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 21-and-older show. Alien Ant Farm goes on at 7 p.m., followed by Lit at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20; call 800-745-3000.

Coyote Country Fest

Dan + Shay headline 102.7 The Coyote’s annual Country Fest on Saturday at Orleans Arena. The duo will be joined by Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Trent Tomlinson, Brooke Eden and Brandon Lay. The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $55; call 800-745-3000.

Gente de Zona

Gente de Zona bring their mix of Cuban beats and reggaeton to the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay on Thursday as part of their new U.S. tour. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $55; call 702-632-7600.