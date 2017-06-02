5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Singer-songwriter Josh Turner performs in concert at the Valley Forge Casino Resort on Saturday, March 28, 2015, in Valley Forge, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Josh Turner

Country music fans have a shorter memory than they used to, but Josh Turner fans did their mnemonic exercises. It had been nearly seven years between his No. 1 hit “All Over Me” and his recent chart-topper “Hometown Girl.” The South Carolina singer is likely to include both of them when he plays the Tropicana at 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $49.95 to $89.95; call 800-745-3000.

Earl Klugh

After the crazy fun of a three-day weekend, the quiet, relaxed summer nights arrive when acoustic guitar master Earl Klugh brings his jazz-based but versatile catalog to Aliante Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $32.50 to $48.50; call 702-692-7777.

David Benoit

Smooth-jazz loyalties will be tested when, on the same night as Earl Klugh, David Benoit and his elegant piano are the featured attraction at Boulder Station. If you choose keys over guitar, Benoit plays at 8 p.m. and tickets are $19 to $44; call 800-745-3000.

Bush

Want to feel old? It was 20 years ago this week that Bush played the Thomas &Mack Center (opening act? Veruca Salt). Gavin Rossdale’s arena days may be behind him, but that just puts fans closer to the evergreen rocker when Bush plays the Foundry inside SLS Las Vegas on Friday. The Kickback opens at 9 p.m. Tickets are $39.50; call 702-761-7617.

Randy Houser

With any luck, “Hot Beer and Cold Women” will be just a song when Randy Houser’s big country voice maybe belts that one along with guaranteed hits such as “We Went” at Mandalay Bay Beach. Parmalee shares the 9 p.m. Friday bill. Tickets are $45; call 800-745-3000.