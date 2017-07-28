ad-fullscreen
Music

5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

By Madelon Hynes Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2017 - 2:31 pm
 

Cher

Cher returns midweek to perform another round of shows highlighting her career in music, film and TV. “Classic Cher” will be performed on select dates beginning Wednesday, and running through Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. in the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo. Tickets are $60 to $475; 800-745-3000.

George Strait

The King of Country returns to perform “2 Nights of Number 1’s” at T-Mobile Arena. George Strait will play his hits Friday and Saturday, with country singer Cam as the opening act. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 to $200; call 888-929-7849.

Pitbull

Mr. Worldwide continues his latest set of shows at Planet Hollywood Resort through next weekend. Pitbull takes the stage at 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Aug. 4 and 5 in The Axis. Tickets are $39 to $189; call 800-745-3000.

Brad Garrett

Through Sunday, comedian Brad Garrett will continue his role as host at his comedy club at the MGM Grand. The headliner will be Percy Crews 2 with special guest Kermet Apio. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $65 to $87; call 866-740-7711.

Camila

Mexican pop rock duo Camila visits the House of Blues on Sunday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and showtime is 8:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $49.50 to $70; call 702-632-7600.

