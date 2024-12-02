AC/DC announces Las Vegas show during upcoming tour
For the first time in years, rock legends AC/DC are hitting the road and bringing their upcoming tour to Las Vegas.
According to promoter Live Nation, as part of the Power Up North American Tour, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band will perform in 13 stadiums coast-to-coast next spring.
AC/DC will make a stop in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The show will also feature The Pretty Reckless.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.