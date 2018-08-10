Alice Cooper, Coheed and Cambria play Las Vegas this weekend

After releasing their first non-concept album last time out with 2015’s “The Color Before the Sun,” these hard-edged, punk-influenced prog rockers are back at it with “Vaxis — Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures,” due in October, which continues the band’s “Armory Wars” narrative.

Coheed and Cambria

After releasing their first non-concept album last time out with 2015’s “The Color Before the Sun,” these hard-edged, punk-influenced prog rockers are back at it with “Vaxis — Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures,” due in October, which continues the band’s “Armory Wars” narrative. Join them on the front lines in the battle against subtlety at 8 p.m. Friday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $59.50; call 702-693-5222.

Alice Cooper

Because watching a 70-year-old take the stage with a giant boa constrictor around his neck never gets old, Alice Cooper remains on the road, the veteran shock rocker still putting on a sufficiently gnarly production show. For his latest album, “Paranormal,” Cooper recruited such rock luminaries as U2’s Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover. On his current tour, he’ll be joined by another one: former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley, who opens at 8 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $54; call 702-944-3200.

Melvins

On their latest, “Pinkus Abortion Technician,” these long-running rock ’n’ roll boundary pushers team up with Butthole Surfers bassist Jeff Pinkus to reimagine a pair of tunes from that band’s “Locust Abortion Technician” and deliver a magnum opus of weird. See them at 9 p.m. Tuesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

The Struts

After touring extensively with them of late, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl called these British hard rockers the best opening act that his band has ever had. See if you dig ’em as much as Dave at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $10; call 702-862-2695.

Lemuria

Indulge in some “Recreational Hate” when these coed indie rockers hit town in support of their latest album, where the songs alternately sigh and scald. See them at 8 p.m. Sunday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $15; call 702-598-3757.