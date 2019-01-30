Ariana Grande’s new tattoo translates into BBQ grill

Pop star Ariana Grande revealed on Tuesday night via Instagram a new tattoo meant to celebrate her hit single “7 Rings” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ariana Grande's new tattoo is supposed to honor her new hit single "7 Rings." Instead, the tattoo actually means shichirin which is actually a small charcoal grill used for BBQ. (Kane Navasard/Instagram)

Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

But it didn’t take long for the 25-year-old to discover something got lost in translation.

Comments on the Instagram post immediately pointed out that Japanese Kanji character symbols spelled out “shichirin,” which translates into a Japanese style barbecue grill.

Grande has deleted the Instagram post, but the artist, Kane Navasard left his post up, showing the tattoo fail.

According to CNN, Grande tried to explain, via a since-deleted tweet, the error was because of the pain.

“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like (expletive) n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao,” she tweeted. “But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

In another since-deleted tweet, Grande, showing a sense of humor, also tweeted that she is a big fan of Japanese grills.