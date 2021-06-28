Arrest made in threats to Illenium, Excision concerts in Las Vegas

A person has been arrested in California after using social media to threaten attendees of the Illenium and Excision concerts planned for Saturday at Allegiant Stadium and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, police said.

EDM star Illenium. (Joseph William Janet)

A person has been arrested in California after using social media to threaten attendees of the Illenium and Excision concerts planned for Saturday at Allegiant Stadium and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, police said.

“No threats were made towards the venue, only towards the other social media users,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. “… Law enforcement agencies in California were able to locate and apprehend the suspect on local charges.”

Further information on the arrest was unavailable.

Screenshots on social media from Monday showed alleged threats to the concerts. Electronic dance music artist Illenium, who will perform at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, responded with a tweet saying he was aware of the situation as well.

“Yes, my team and I are aware of the situation and are working with authorities and the stadium on it,” he said. “My #1 priority at any of my shows is for fans to feel safe. We take all threats seriously and anyone making them will be reported to police and not allowed into the venue.”

Excision, who will perform at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday and Saturday, also released a statement on Twitter.

“Our team is also aware of the situation and have sent the info to the relevant authorities/security,” the DJ and producer said. “Safety is always our first priority and we will make sure this is taken seriously by all involved! Thanks for the heads up!”

Anyone with information about possible threats can contact Metro at 702-828-7777.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Alexis Ford contributed to this report.