Better Beliebe it: Justin Bieber announces Vegas takeover

The pop superstar is hitting Las Vegas for a weekend of events in October.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during h.wood Group's grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Justin Bieber bringing his first ever curated travel experience to Vegas (Pollen Presents)

Beliebers, don’t stop Belieben: your man is headed to town.

That’s right, pop superstar Justin Bieber is coming to Vegas for his first-ever curated travel experience.

So, what exactly is a curated travel experience?

Well, it’s three days and nights of events taking place at various venues in town, from Oct. 7-10, centered on a headlining performance by Bieber in a more intimate space than the arenas he’s used to filling.

Additionally, there will be a skate session and skate park takeover, pop-ups of Bieber’s favorite food items and poolside and late-night performances from some of his favorite musical collaborators and artists.

Basically, it’s all of Bieber’s favorite stuff, curated by the 27-year-old himself.

Venues and performers will be announced at a later date.

For more info on “Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender,” go to pollen.co.

