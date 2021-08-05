Better Beliebe it: Justin Bieber announces Vegas takeover
The pop superstar is hitting Las Vegas for a weekend of events in October.
Beliebers, don’t stop Belieben: your man is headed to town.
That’s right, pop superstar Justin Bieber is coming to Vegas for his first-ever curated travel experience.
So, what exactly is a curated travel experience?
Well, it’s three days and nights of events taking place at various venues in town, from Oct. 7-10, centered on a headlining performance by Bieber in a more intimate space than the arenas he’s used to filling.
Additionally, there will be a skate session and skate park takeover, pop-ups of Bieber’s favorite food items and poolside and late-night performances from some of his favorite musical collaborators and artists.
Basically, it’s all of Bieber’s favorite stuff, curated by the 27-year-old himself.
Venues and performers will be announced at a later date.
For more info on “Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender,” go to pollen.co.
