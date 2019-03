The Black Keys will be in Las Vegas and perform at Life is Beautiful music and arts festival on Sept. 21. (Danny Clinch/Courtesy)

Time to “Rock,” Life is Beautiful.

The Black Keys announced they will be kicking off their forthcoming “Let’s Rock” American tour with a date at Life is Beautiful on Sept. 21.

The Grammy-winning duo recently released a new tune, “Lo/Hi,” their first since 2014 album “Turn Blue.”

Expect more acts for Life Is Beautiful, which takes place Sept. 20-22, to be announced soon.