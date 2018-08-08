Carrie Underwood coming to Las Vegas on new tour

Carrie Underwood announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. Underwood also announced her Cry Pretty album is due out on Sept 14 and the tour will follow in 2019.

Carrie Underwood performs " Cry Pretty" at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Underwood says her family is adding “another fish to our pond.”

The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. She says they are “absolutely over the moon.”

Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player for Ottawa and Nashville, have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood also announced her “Cry Pretty” album is due out on Sept 14 and the tour will follow in 2019. The tour includes a stop in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 11, 2019. Tickets go on sale on Aug. 17.