Chance the Rapper debuts first studio album

Chance the Rapper performs during the tribute event Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Chance the Rapper, “The Big Day”: He won a Grammy for best rap album without ever releasing an album. How did Chance the Rapper do it? Well, the record in question, 2016’s “Coloring Book,” was a streaming-only release, as were his previous two mixtapes. Now the Chicago MC is finally issuing his debut studio album. Hear “The Big Day” on the big stage when Chance returns as a Life is Beautiful headliner in September.

Also in stores: Andy Grammer, “Naive”; BJ the Chicago Kid, “1123”; Cuco, “Para Mí”; Lloyd Cole, “Guesswork”; Mini Mansions, “Guy Walks Into A Bar … ”; Of Monsters and Men, “Fever Dream”; Soundgarden, “Soundgarden: Live From the Artists Den”; Sugar Ray, “Little Yachty”; Thy Art Is Murder, “Human Target”; and Violent Femmes, “Hotel Last Resort.”