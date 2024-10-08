73°F
Music

Coldplay announces tour stop in Las Vegas

Coldplay (Courtesy Anna Lee via Live Nation)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2024 - 5:07 am
 

Coldplay on Tuesday announced it will bring its “Music of the Spheres” world tour to Las Vegas.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, the group added 10 North American Show dates, one of which includes a stop in Las Vegas next summer.

Live Nation says Coldplay will perform at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The release notes that fans can sign up for the artist presale now through Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 a.m. HERE for first access to tickets. The artist presale begins Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m. The general on sale begins Friday, Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. at ticketmaster.com.

