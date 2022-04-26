Daily lineups revealed for Life is Beautiful 2022

Single-day tickets are now on sale for the music and arts festival, which returns to downtown Las Vegas on September 16-18.

Time to find out what day you’ll have the chance to ape go with the Gorillaz.

The animated British alt-rockers will headline the second night of Life is Beautiful this year, announced as part of the daily lineups for the music and arts festival’s return to downtown Vegas on September 16-18.

Fellow U.K. rockers Arctic Monkey top the bill on Friday night, while superstar DJ-producer Calvin Harris closes the fest on Sunday night.

Single-day tickets are now on sale at lifeisbeautiful.com, starting at $180.

The full daily line-ups:

Friday, Sept. 16: Arctic Monkeys, Migos, Cage the Elephant, Jungle, Oliver Tree, Alison Wonderland, Charli XCX, Shaggy, COIN, R3HAB, DABIN, Tai Verdes, Sonny Fodera, Grandson, Wet Leg, Cochise, Solardo, Omah Lay, Cassian, Claire Rosinkranz, Blu DeTiger, Perel, Rochelle Jordan, Tre’ Amani, and THE BLSSM.

Saturday, Sept. 17: Gorillaz, Lorde, Kygo, Gryffin, Marc Rebillet, Isaiah Rashad, Alessia Cara, Bob Moses, Pussy Riot, JPEGMAFIA, Coi Leray, KennyHoopla, Walker & Royce, Kyle Watson, Mochakk, Phantoms, Alexander 23, Palace, Ship Wrek, Hope Tala, Midwxst, Ericdoa, Jerro, and TIBASKO.

Sunday, Sept. 18: Calvin Harris, Jack Harlow, Beach House, Dermot Kennedy, Sylvan Esso, Big Boi, Rico Nasty, Said the Sky, Big Wild, SG Lewis, Elderbrook, Jax Jones, Sam Fender, Young Nudy, Neil Frances, Amaarae, Clinton Kane, Giolì and Assia, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Becky Hill, Valley, Lewis Of Man, Satin Jackets, Mild Minds, Georgia, Lexi Jayde, and The Soul Juice Band.

