Demi Lovato rushed to hospital after overdose, reports say

Demi Lovato was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon after suffering an apparent heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Law enforcement officials told TMZ that the 25-year-old singer was treated with Narcan at her home after being found unconscious.

Lovato has fought substance abuse for years and has been sober for six years after addictions to alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin, according to the gossip site. She recently admitted to relapsing in her new single “Sober.”

The singer is scheduled to appear in Atlantic City for the next stop on her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour on July 26.

