Downtown Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful fest reveals daily lineups

Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys and Post Malone top the bill for the Sept. 20-22 music and art festival.

Fans react as Chance the Rapper performs on the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Now you know the exact date you can see the rapper with the barbed-wire forehead tatt.

Daily lineups have been revealed for this year’s Life is Beautiful, with the aforementioned hip-hopper, Post Malone, headlining the downtown music and arts festival Sept. 22.

Chance the Rapper and The Black Keys top the bill on Sept. 20 and 21, respectively.

Single-day tickets now are available at lifeisbeautiful.com, where you can also see the full breakdown of who’s playing when.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.