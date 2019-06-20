Downtown Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful fest reveals daily lineups
Chance the Rapper, The Black Keys and Post Malone top the bill for the Sept. 20-22 music and art festival.
Now you know the exact date you can see the rapper with the barbed-wire forehead tatt.
Daily lineups have been revealed for this year’s Life is Beautiful, with the aforementioned hip-hopper, Post Malone, headlining the downtown music and arts festival Sept. 22.
Chance the Rapper and The Black Keys top the bill on Sept. 20 and 21, respectively.
Single-day tickets now are available at lifeisbeautiful.com, where you can also see the full breakdown of who’s playing when.
