Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm, is in ICU at Los Angeles hospital

Music mogul Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm in Los Angeles.

FThis Nov. 27, 2018 file photo shows music producer and entrepreneur Dr. Dre at a hand and footprint ceremony honoring Quincy Jones in Los Angeles. Dre, who has produced hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more, will be honored by the Recording Academy for his trailblazing production work. The Recording Academy announced Friday that its Producers & Engineers Wing will pay tribute the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Jan. 22 at Village Studios in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Rapper and producer Dr. Dre takes batting practice at Fenway Park before the opening game of the baseball season between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Sunday, April 4, 2010, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FILE - In this Thursday, April 23, 2015, file photo, N.W.A. members Dr. Dre, left, and Ice Cube, two of the subjects of the upcoming biographical drama "Straight Outta Compton," salute the crowd after speaking at the Universal Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2015 at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. Dr. Dre and Ice Cube denied long-standing charges of misogyny against N.W.A in a new interview with Rolling Stone. The new N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton” has resurrected debate about N.W.A’s lyrics and representations of women, as well as Dr. Dre’s 1991 assault against TV personality Dee Barnes. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Rapper and producer Dr. Dre towels off after taking batting practice at Fenway Park before the opening game of the baseball season between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees on Sunday, April 4, 2010, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Artist and producer Dr. Dre before he takes batting practice before the opening game of the baseball season between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees Sunday, April 4, 2010, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2014 file photo, Dr. Dre attends the WSJ. Magazine 2014 Innovator Awards at MoMA in New York. Dr. Dre is pledging $10 million toward the construction of a performing arts center at Compton High School. The Compton Unified School District said Thursday, June 15, 2017, that the producer will help raise additional funds for the new facility, which is expected to break ground in 2020. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

According to TMZ, the 55-year-old Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, suffered the aneurysm on Monday and remains in ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Dre Suffers Brain Aneursym and is in ICU in L.A. https://t.co/H6u09AU7lM — TMZ (@TMZ) January 6, 2021

TMZ reported Dre is in stable condition and is “lucid.”

Dre is undergoing a series of tests as doctors try to discover what caused the bleeding, TMZ said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.