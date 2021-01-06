Dr. Dre suffers brain aneurysm, is in ICU at Los Angeles hospital
Music mogul Dr. Dre has been hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, the 55-year-old Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, suffered the aneurysm on Monday and remains in ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
TMZ reported Dre is in stable condition and is “lucid.”
Dre is undergoing a series of tests as doctors try to discover what caused the bleeding, TMZ said.
