Eagles announce more shows for series at Sphere in Las Vegas

The Eagles (Courtesy Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Sphere Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2024 - 7:11 am
 

“Due to overwhelming demand,” the Eagles have yet again added more shows to the group’s performances at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

According to promoter Live Nation, the Eagles on Tuesday added four more shows to the Sphere series:

Friday, April 4, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025

The added performance bring the group’s total to 32 performances over over sixteen weekends. The Eagles began the series on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, and will now run through Saturday, April 12, 2025.

According to Live Nation, tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. at https://eagles.com/.

