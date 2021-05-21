64°F
Music

EDM star beats out Garth Brooks for 1st concert at Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2021 - 10:00 am
 
Updated May 21, 2021 - 11:22 am
EDM star Illenium will play the first concert at Allegiant Stadium in July (Joe Janet)
Illenium's Vegas show will consist of three sets focused on his first three albums. (Joe Janet)
Garth’s getting beat by a week.

The country superstar was to set to become the first act to play Allegiant Stadium with his upcoming performance on July 10, which has been rescheduled twice due to coronavirus concerns from its previous dates of Aug. 22, 2020 and Feb. 27 of this year.

Instead, EDM star Illenium will be the one to christen the venue with a concert on July 3.

The Chicago-native will perform a one-of-a-kind “trilogy” show consisting of three sets centered around his first three albums, 2016’s “Ashes,” 2017’s “Awake” and 2019’s “Ascend.”

Originally, he was going to take the show on tour last year before the pandemic hit.

Now, he’s going to do one blow-out performance in Vegas.

“I feel like my last three albums need one huge final show and one huge final send off,” Illenium explained in a video posted on his social media accounts prior to the announcement of the concert. “So, that’s what this show is.”

The concert is being produced locally by AEG Presents and Life is Beautiful.

“This will be an extraordinary night celebrating Illenium’s remarkable music and Las Vegas’ return to full volume,” said Justin Weniger of Life Is Beautiful in a press release. “This spectacular production will announce to the world that the Entertainment Capital of the World is back.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. May 27.

“It’s going to be the biggest show I’ve done yet. It’s going to be the biggest production I’ve done yet,” Illenium said in his video. “It’s going to be insane.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram

