Electric Daisy Carnival tops May’s concert lineup in Las Vegas

Deven Williams of the Kalliope dances on an art car as fireworks go off during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Monday, May 21, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Deven Williams of the Kalliope dances on an art car as fireworks go off during the third day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Monday, May 21, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Rapper Juice Wrld hits The Joint on Friday in support of his first No. 1 album, "Death Race for Love." (Amy Harris/AP)

Las Vegas native Jenny Lewis plays the House of Blues on May 10. (Amy Harris/AP)

Janet Jackson launches her "Metamorphosis" residency at Park Theater on May 17. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

An attendee crowd surfs as L7 performs during the first day of the Punk Rock Bowling music festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The wait is over, the most renowned of deceased rodents is upon us.

Or at least a dude who brands himself as one.

Yes, Electric Daisy Carnival is back, that three-day, dusk-till-dawn deluge of fat beats and skimpy hot pants.

No, the 140,000 revelers who will soon descend upon Las Vegas Motor Speedway in an avalanche of flesh and fuzzy garments won’t be getting much shut-eye from May 17-19.

Among the many big names performing at this year’s EDC is the aforementioned Deadmau5, along with EDM prime movers such as Above & Beyond, Kaskade, Tiesto, Diplo, rapper ASAP Rocky and dozens more in a high-tech circus of the senses.

Start hydrating now, kids.

Other concerts of note for May:

Juice Wrld, Friday, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel

The Juice is loose, out on the road, earning plenty of the titular amour for “Death Race for Love,” which topped the charts in March, giving the brooding, emotive, Chicago-born rapper his first No. 1 album. Expect more to come.

Jenny Lewis, May 10, House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

Hot on the (high) heels of her acclaimed latest album, “On the Line,” one of the year’s best, Las Vegas native Jenny Lewis returns to serenade her hometown with new songs about finding the silver lining in loss — of loved ones and lovers alike.

Hellyeah, May 11, House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

When Hellyeah/former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul passed away here last June, the Vegas music community lost one of its biggest boosters and all-around nice dudes. Paul, who was a fixture at concerts around town and always accommodating to fans, will be celebrated in the best way: with a night of music in his honor. Hellyeah plays its first show since his passing, as Stone Sour drummer Roy Mayorga sits in with the band.

Carrie Underwood, May 11, MGM Grand Garden

Carrie Underwood performs in-the-round once more on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” hitting the road for the first time since giving birth to her second son in January.

Ariana Grande, May 11, T-Mobile Arena

OK, so you probably won’t get the mini-N’Sync reunion that Grande orchestrated onstage during her headlining appearances at Coachella last month, but what you are in store for is a litany of huge-voiced, hip-hop- and electro-leaning hits delivered with femme-first assuredness when Grande makes up for a canceled show at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last December.

Florence + the Machine, May 17, T-Mobile Arena

The stars will be in her eyes as opposed to the open sky above her, as chamber pop siren Florence Welch heads back indoors upon returning to Vegas after headlining Life is Beautiful last September. She continues to tour in support of her latest record, “High as Hope,” an album of minimalist arrangements and maximalist emotions.

Janet Jackson, May 17 (through the 26th), Park Theater at Park MGM

Get ready for Janet (aka Miss Jackson if you’re nasty) to launch her first Vegas residency, which will see the R&B icon celebrating the 30th anniversary of her gazillion-selling “Rhythm Nation 1814” album as part of her “Metamorphosis” show. It will chronicle her evolution from a young woman with self-esteem issues into the superstar she’s since butterflied into.

Punk Rock Bowling, May 25-27, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

The mohawked coifs will be big, the bar tabs bigger still, as the year’s best and most raucous punk rock party returns. Expanding to two stages for the first time, the lineup pairs PRB veterans such as Rancid, Descendents, Flag and The Damned with festival first-timers such as ska greats The Specials, adrenalized Swedes The Hives, scene lifers The Stranglers and dozens more. After the festival stage closes, numerous club shows at various venues downtown will see Flipper, The Murder City Devils, Pennywise, Iron Reagan and numerous others keeping the mosh pits going until pancake time.

Emerge Impact + Music, May 31-June 1, Hard Rock Hotel

Back for year two, this “intersection of social justice, art and music” combines artists such as rapper Talib Kweli, Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace, rocker Cherry Glazer and the punky Culture Abuse with speakers such as Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg, comic artist AlecWithPen and more to stimulate minds and earholes alike.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.