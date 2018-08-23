Faith Hill, Stevie Wonder to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral

An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.

NEW YORK — An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.

The Queen of Soul’s service will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin.

The list was provided to The Associated Press on Thursday by Franklin’s longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The service will reflect Franklin’s strong gospel roots. Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program.

The service will be held at Greater Grace Temple. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday at age 76 in Detroit.