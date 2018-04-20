Ghostface Killah brings his rhymes to Brooklyn Bowl

Ghostface performs during ONE Musicfest 2015 at Aaron's Amphitheatre at Lakewood on Saturday, September 12, 2015, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

“The chain is chunky, like the neck of a monkey,” Ghostface Killah rhymes of his jewelry on latest mixtape “The Brown Tape.” Hey, when you’re the best MC in the mighty Wu-Tang Clan, you can afford nice things. See him at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $24.20; call 702-862-2695.

Roll It Up

We’re not exactly sure what the title of the Roll It Up fest refers to, but we’re going to go with sleeping bags. Which is weird, really, because you won’t want to get any shut-eye with an ace lineup of hip-hop heavy-hitters including Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Baby Bash. The festivities begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $48.75; call 702-739-3267.

ZZ Top

Hey, while we’re on the hot-button topic of sleeping bags, the band that wrote perhaps the greatest ode to said portable bedding is back in Vegas. Don’t sleep on ZZ Top at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday, April 27 and 28. Tickets start at $72.50; call 702-414-9000.

Das Mortal

With the success of “Stranger Things” and its ’80s-leaning soundtrack, synthwave is all the rage, the sound posited on the keyboard-heavy dance music of the era in question. And few do it better these days than Montreal’s Das Mortal. Squeeze back into those parachute pants at 8 p.m. Thursday at Beauty Bar. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-598-3757.

Alt-J

These British indie rockers called their latest album “Relaxer,” and they weren’t lying: It’s like one prolonged Calgon-take-me-away moment, burbling guitars and gently reassuring vocals in place of bubbles and bathwater. See Alt-J at 7 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $41; call 702-698-7475.