Grammy Award-winning band extends Las Vegas Strip residency

The shows are scheduled for March 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara coliseum in Viña del Mar, Chile, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Three-time Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced it will return to Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2025 for eight more performances of their Las Vegas residency, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. The shows are scheduled for March 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22.

Citi is the official card of Maroon 5’s Las Vegas residency at Park MGM. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fan pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday. SiriusXM, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, while members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts’ loyalty rewards program, will receive access to a pre-sale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, tickets for the following eight M5LV The Residency performances can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/maroon5vegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.