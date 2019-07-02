Hugh Jackman heads up July’s lineup of Las Vegas concerts

The actor/singer/world-class sideburns cultivator is hitting the road for his first world tour performing show tunes, soundtrack favorites and the stray AC/DC number.

Hugh Jackman performs onstage at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Hugh Jackman performs onstage at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Hugh Jackman performs onstage at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Hugh Jackman performs onstage at the Brit Awards in London, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Hip-hop recording artist Common performs at the Woodstock 50 lineup announcement at Electric Lady Studios on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MC Hammer performs during “Gangnam Style” at the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

Rock artist Beck performs at the Corona Capital music festival, in Mexico City, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2014. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

The British singer Seal performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

As far as missed opportunities go, it’s right up there with passing on Apple stock in 1980.

In not a single one of his many superhero films did Wolverine ever break into a Rodgers and Hammerstein number.

Embarrassing, really.

But consider that oversight remedied.

For “The Man. The Music. The Show.” the actor/singer/world-class sideburns cultivator Hugh Jackman is hitting the road for his first world tour performing show tunes, soundtrack favorites and, of course, the stray AC/DC number — hey, the dude is from Australia, remember.

Backed by a live orchestra, Jackman will belt out selections from his various Broadway and film productions, including “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Misérables” and “The Boy From Oz.”

The trek launched in May in Europe, where it did blockbuster business, its 26 shows grossing $23.4 million from nearly 290,000 tickets sold.

Now Jackman is bringing it stateside, headlining the MGM Grand Garden on July 13 in what is one of the top 10 concerts of the month. Here are the rest:

Pentatonix

July 5, Mandalay Bay Events Center

Your mother raised you better than to foolishly miss the chance to hear Camila Cabello and Simon & Garfunkel classics together at last in the very same set list. Therefore, you can’t pass on seeing these a cappella stars covering the hits of yesterday and today, from Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” to Panic! At the Disco’s “High Hopes.” Time to make Mom proud for a change.

‘MC Hammer’s House Party Tour’

July 12, The Pearl at the Palms

For those who pine for the days when MC Hammer’s big-top-sized pants were roomy enough to provide affordable housing for a family of five, this tour shall scratch that ’90s itch, with Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie and 2 Live Crew also on the bill. Warning: Any tight jeans will be confiscated at the door.

Beck and Cage the Elephant

July 19, Park Theater at Park MGM

They met on wax, now they’re meeting on stage: Earlier this year, Beck guested on “Night Running,” the dancehall-informed first single from Cage the Elephant’s excellent new record, “Social Cues.” They team up again as co-headliners on an outing that also features indie greats Spoon and femme-fronted up-and-comers Starcrawler, making this one of the summer’s better rock bills.

Seal

July 19, The Pearl at the Palms

“There is so much a man can tell you, so much he can say … ” Yeah, but not when that man is Seal, whose voice tends to ignite passions like a blowtorch taken to a Charmin factory. Pucker up for another “Kiss From a Rose,” you dandelion, you.

Common

July 20, The Smith Center

We would have sworn it was Vanilla Ice, but it turns out that Common is in fact the first rapper to win a Grammy, an Oscar and an Emmy. And now for another honor — probably his greatest, really — making the cut here.

Why Don’t We

July 20, The Pearl at the Palms

Why don’t we, what? Pound a liter of Jagermeister and whip lawn darts at the neighbor’s garden gnomes? Yes, let’s. Oh, wait, we’re talking about Why Don’t We, the latest boy-band entry looking to pile-drive teen hearts into submission with despotic single-mindedness? Fine. The lawn darts have been sheathed. For now.

Yes, Asia and more

July 26, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel

Break out the smelling salts for the prog-rock die-hard in your life, as this lineup is sure to induce light-headedness: Yes, Asia, John Lodge of the Moody Blues, and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy with guest vocals by Arthur Brown. It’s a prog fan’s dream — if a nightmare for those who favor abbreviated song lengths.

Static-X

July 27, House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

Wayne Static and his gravity-defying coif may no longer be with us, the gravel-throated singer-guitarist having died in 2014. But in honor of the 20th anniversary of the band’s platinum debut, industrial metal party-starter “Wisconsin Death Trip,” the group is reconvening for a tribute tour in honor of its deceased bandmate.

Reel Big Beer and Bowling Fest

July 27, Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq

At long last, craft brews and trombones unite when pop punks Bowling for Soup continue to suspend their adolescence with ska lifers Reel Big Fish at this beer and music pairing. With unlimited tastings from more than 30 breweries, it’ll be time to “Get Drunk Enough to Dance” for real.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.