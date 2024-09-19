Iconic metal band to headline music festival in Las Vegas

The heavy music festival Sick New World, which debuted in 2023 with System of a Down headlining, returns in April for year three.

‘Violins of Hope’: Holocaust instruments to be played in weekend concerts

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

James Hetfield of Metallica performs in a music concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A festival attendee dances in a mosh pit during the Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Festival attendees take in a set by A Perfect Circle during the Sick New World music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Metallica is coming back to Vegas … and so is Sick New World.

The superstar metallers just announced a new leg of their M72 World Tour, which launched in 2023, and the tour kicks off with the band headlining the Sick New World festival on April 12 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Sick New World, back for year three, hadn’t even announced its return yet nor any of the rest of the lineup.

The last time Metallica played Vegas, in February 2022, it sold out Allegiant Stadium in a loud, sweaty display that was the city’s biggest ever metal show. During its previous visit in November 2018, the band set the attendance record at the time for T-Mobile Arena.

Sick New World, which debuted in 2023 with System of a Down headlining, returned this past April with a massive, sold-out crowd tens of thousands strong as those nü metallers topped the bill again along with dozens of other bands performing on five stages.

Stayed tuned for more lineup announcements.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.