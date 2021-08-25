Imagine Dragons playing free show at local high school
The platinum-selling pop rockers will perform a special show at Bonanza High School for select teachers and students at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The Imagine Dragons are going back to school.
Sort of.
The platinum-selling pop rockers will perform a special show at Bonanza High School for select teachers and students at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is an alum of the school.
The show is part of a free, Walmart-sponsored “Homecoming Concerts” series welcoming students and teachers back to school.
Hip-hopper Chance The Rapper and country singer Kane Brown are also taking part in the series.
The Dragons concert will also be livestreamed at Walmart.com/live, YouTube.com/Walmart and Facebook.com/Walmart.
Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram