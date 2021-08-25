105°F
Music

Imagine Dragons playing free show at local high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 2:50 pm
 
Imagine Dragons' upcoming show is part of the Wal-Mart sponsored "Homecoming Concerts" series. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is an alum of Bonanza High School. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Imagine Dragons are going back to school.

Sort of.

The platinum-selling pop rockers will perform a special show at Bonanza High School for select teachers and students at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is an alum of the school.

The show is part of a free, Walmart-sponsored “Homecoming Concerts” series welcoming students and teachers back to school.

Hip-hopper Chance The Rapper and country singer Kane Brown are also taking part in the series.

The Dragons concert will also be livestreamed at Walmart.com/live, YouTube.com/Walmart and Facebook.com/Walmart.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter and @jbracelin76 on Instagram

