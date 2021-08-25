Imagine Dragons playing free show at local high school

The platinum-selling pop rockers will perform a special show at Bonanza High School for select teachers and students at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The Imagine Dragons are going back to school.

Sort of.

The platinum-selling pop rockers will perform a special show at Bonanza High School for select teachers and students at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds is an alum of the school.

The show is part of a free, Walmart-sponsored “Homecoming Concerts” series welcoming students and teachers back to school.

Hip-hopper Chance The Rapper and country singer Kane Brown are also taking part in the series.

The Dragons concert will also be livestreamed at Walmart.com/live, YouTube.com/Walmart and Facebook.com/Walmart.

