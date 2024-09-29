80°F
Music

Kacey Musgraves brings world tour to Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. ...
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kacey Musgraves performs during her Deeper Well tour stop at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2024 - 7:06 am
 

Seven-time Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves brought her “Deeper Well World Tour” to Las Vegas on Saturday night. The stop was Musgraves’ first tour performance in Las Vegas since she opened her “Oh, What a World: Tour II” at The Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas in 2019.

Saturday’s show at the T-Mobile Arena kicked off with “Cardinal” from her “Deeper Well” album and led into “Butterflies” from her Grammy Award winning album “Golden Hour.”

The concert featured 21 songs in total, touching on five of her six albums. Musgraves also performed a cover of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and SZA’s “Kill Bill” which featured Nickel Creek, one of her two opening acts. Grammy Award winner Father John Misty was her other opener.

Musgraves released her “Deeper Well” album on March 15, while the deluxe version was released on Aug. 2. The tour includes 44 stops across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Kacey Musgraves’ “Deeper Well World Tour” setlist for Las Vegas:

1. Cardinal

2. Butterflies

3. Sway

4. Too Good To Be True

5. Golden Hour

6. Happy And Sad

7. Lonely Weekend

8. Lonely Millionaire

9. Follow Your Arrow

10. Family Is Family

11. The Architect

12. Kill Bill (featuring Nickel Creek)

13. Jade Green

14. Slow burn

15. Space Cowboy

16. Giver/Taker

17. Justified

18. Pink Pony Club

19. High Horse

20. Deeper Well

21. Rainbow

Contact Madeline Carter at mcarter@reviewjournal.com. Follow @fleetwood_mads on X and @madelinepcarter on Instagram.

