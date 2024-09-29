Kacey Musgraves brings world tour to Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The seven-time Grammy winner brought her “Deeper Well World Tour” to the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
Seven-time Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves brought her “Deeper Well World Tour” to Las Vegas on Saturday night. The stop was Musgraves’ first tour performance in Las Vegas since she opened her “Oh, What a World: Tour II” at The Cosmpolitan of Las Vegas in 2019.
Saturday’s show at the T-Mobile Arena kicked off with “Cardinal” from her “Deeper Well” album and led into “Butterflies” from her Grammy Award winning album “Golden Hour.”
The concert featured 21 songs in total, touching on five of her six albums. Musgraves also performed a cover of Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and SZA’s “Kill Bill” which featured Nickel Creek, one of her two opening acts. Grammy Award winner Father John Misty was her other opener.
Musgraves released her “Deeper Well” album on March 15, while the deluxe version was released on Aug. 2. The tour includes 44 stops across the United States, Canada and Europe.
Kacey Musgraves’ “Deeper Well World Tour” setlist for Las Vegas:
1. Cardinal
2. Butterflies
3. Sway
4. Too Good To Be True
5. Golden Hour
6. Happy And Sad
7. Lonely Weekend
8. Lonely Millionaire
9. Follow Your Arrow
10. Family Is Family
11. The Architect
12. Kill Bill (featuring Nickel Creek)
13. Jade Green
14. Slow burn
15. Space Cowboy
16. Giver/Taker
17. Justified
18. Pink Pony Club
19. High Horse
20. Deeper Well
21. Rainbow
