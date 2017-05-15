Katy Perry to play T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas January 2018

Katy Perry has announced her upcoming album will be titled “Witness” and will be released on June 9.
Perry has also announced an extensive tour of North America to promote the release.
The singer’s website says Perry’s first tour since 2015 begins Sept. 7 in Columbus, Ohio, and has dates listed through Feb. 5.
Perry is set to perform in Las Vegas Jan. 20, 2018.
Anyone who buys a ticket will receive a copy of the album.
Two singles have been released from “Witness” so far: “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appetit.” Perry hinted at the album’s name earlier this month by wearing a headpiece that spelled out the word “Witness” on the red carpet at the Met Gala.
Tour stops:
2017
9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
2018
1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter
2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena