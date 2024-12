Kendrick Lamar and SZA have announced the pair will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of their upcoming stadium tour.

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Brit Awards 2018 in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

According to promoter Live Nation, the Grand National Tour will stop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The general on sale starts Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.