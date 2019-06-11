Las Rageous announces lineup for third edition in downtown Las Vegas

The rock and metal festival will return to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Oct. 18 and 19.

Rob Zombie performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at Champions Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Rob Zombie, Bring Me the Horizon, Chevelle and The Used will headline the third edition of the Las Rageous rock and metal festival Oct. 18 and 19 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The fest will add a culinary experience, featuring more than a dozen dining options, and an on-site wedding chapel this year, organizers said.

Other acts on the bill will include I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Beartooth, Fever 333, Whitechapel, While She Sleeps, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, He Is Legend, The Hu and Shvpes.

Presale tickets ($149 for a two-day pass) go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday to previous Las Rageous ticket buyers and lasrageous.com subscribers at ticketmaster.com. Two-day passes ($159 after the 24-hour presale) go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, visit lasrageous.com.