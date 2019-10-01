Las Rageous tops list of October concerts in Las Vegas
A Rob Zombie-headlined Las Rageous, Jimmy Buffett, the Jonas Brothers and more highlight the Las Vegas shows for October.
Zombie season is nearly upon us.
Rock and metal fest Las Rageous returns to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Oct. 18 and 19, headlined by electro-metaller Rob Zombie and Brit rockers Bring Me the Horizon.
The rest of the bill is a mix of former Warped Tours staples such as The Used and Sleeping With Sirens, deathcore gutturalists Whitechapel, hardcore punks Beartooth and more.
Las Rageous shifts to the fall this go-round after taking place in spring its first two years. With the change in seasons, perhaps the pit won’t be quite as sweaty.
The rest of the top 10 Las Vegas concerts for October:
Jonas Brothers, Oct. 18, MGM Grand Garden
Absence makes the heart grow stronger … for the Jonas Brothers to then melt said organ like Velveeta in the burning depths of Hades. Dropping their first new studio album in 10 years this past summer, “Happiness Begins,” the reactivated boy band swiftly returned to the top of the charts, selling more than 400,000 album equivalent units and racking up 68 million streams. Make your girlfriend happy for once and score tickets for this one.
Lynyrd Skynyrd, Oct. 18, T-Mobile Arena
Heading back to sweet home Alabama for good, these Southern rock greats are retiring from the road. Buy ’em a gold watch and bid them farewell during this show, which was initially booked for August.
Phil Collins, Oct. 19, T-Mobile Arena
Bringing “Against All Odds” to life, Phil Collins is out on the road — abetted by a walking stick and performing much of the show while seated — after having recently gone under the knife. Back surgery be damned, Collins aims to rock your socks off even if he can’t stand.
Jimmy Buffet, Oct. 19, MGM Grand Garden
Time for the annual run on garish Hawaiian shirts and margarita mix when Parrotheads flock to these parts for what’s become an October tradition, their Indiana Jones-worthy quest for that lost shaker of salt.
J Balvin, Oct. 19, The Pearl at the Palms
This Colombian reggaeton superstar’s snow-cone-colored coif is almost as brightly hued and ever-changing as his repertoire itself, a high-energy synthesis of Latin pop and trap delivered in Spanish but received universally.
Willie Nelson, Venetian Theatre, Oct. 18-26
“On the Road Again” forever more, Willie Nelson is back on tour after breathing issues forced him to cancel several shows in August. As long as the 86-year-old country icon can breathe, period, he’ll be doing so on stage.
Lizzo, Oct. 25, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
It’s been a “Good as Hell” year for this geyser of personality, whose breakout third album, “Cuz I Love You,” has earned her plenty of love for its ceaselessly charismatic mix of pop, soul and hip-hop, all brought to life by a woman whose voice is as big as her enthusiasm levels.
Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 30, MGM Grand Garden Arena
As dark as it is narratively involved, “Trench,” the latest album from Ohio reggae- and electronica-informed alt-rock duo Twenty One Pilots, continues to explore modern-age mental health issues and the struggle to feel something in a paradoxical era in which we’ve never been more connected and disconnected with one another.
Marilyn Manson, Oct. 31, The Pearl at the Palms
Marilyn Manson on Halloween!? For fans of the shock rocker — who suits the holiday like Ed Sheeran does Kiss a Ginger Day (It’s Jan. 12; look it up) — that’s like getting a full-size Snickers in the trick-or-treat bag. Manson has done it before: Twelve years ago, he also celebrated Halloween at The Pearl, ending his set with a rarely performed take on “This Is Halloween” from the “Nightmare Before Christmas” soundtrack.
