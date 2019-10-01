Las Rageous tops list of October concerts in Las Vegas

A Rob Zombie-headlined Las Rageous, Jimmy Buffett, the Jonas Brothers and more highlight the Las Vegas shows for October.

Rob Zombie performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at Champions Park on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Rob Zombie performs during the second annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles, Thursday, April 8, 2010. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

FILE-- This April 8, 2010 file photograph shows singer Rob Zombie as he performs during the second annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles. The town of Woodbury, Conn. has taken steps to reduce noise following complaints from Zombie and his wife about a skate park near their home in the small Litchfield County community. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Marilyn Manson performs in concert during the opening night of the "Twins of Evil Tour," at the Royal Farms Arena, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Baltimore. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of "Jurassic World" in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 9, 2015. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Nick Jonas, from left, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform during their "Happiness Begins Tour" at the United Center on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo By Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

J Balvin performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lizzo performs in concert during her "Cuz I Love You Too Tour" at The Met on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles. Nelson has canceled his tour because of a “breathing problem.” The 86-year-old singer apologized on Twitter late Wednesday, Aug. 7, writing “I need to have my doctor check out.” Nelson had just finished performing with Alison Krauss in Toledo, Ohio, and he was next scheduled to appear Friday in Grand Rapids, Mich. He wrote “I’ll be back.”(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Zombie season is nearly upon us.

Rock and metal fest Las Rageous returns to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Oct. 18 and 19, headlined by electro-metaller Rob Zombie and Brit rockers Bring Me the Horizon.

The rest of the bill is a mix of former Warped Tours staples such as The Used and Sleeping With Sirens, deathcore gutturalists Whitechapel, hardcore punks Beartooth and more.

Las Rageous shifts to the fall this go-round after taking place in spring its first two years. With the change in seasons, perhaps the pit won’t be quite as sweaty.

The rest of the top 10 Las Vegas concerts for October:

Jonas Brothers, Oct. 18, MGM Grand Garden

Absence makes the heart grow stronger … for the Jonas Brothers to then melt said organ like Velveeta in the burning depths of Hades. Dropping their first new studio album in 10 years this past summer, “Happiness Begins,” the reactivated boy band swiftly returned to the top of the charts, selling more than 400,000 album equivalent units and racking up 68 million streams. Make your girlfriend happy for once and score tickets for this one.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Oct. 18, T-Mobile Arena

Heading back to sweet home Alabama for good, these Southern rock greats are retiring from the road. Buy ’em a gold watch and bid them farewell during this show, which was initially booked for August.

Phil Collins, Oct. 19, T-Mobile Arena

Bringing “Against All Odds” to life, Phil Collins is out on the road — abetted by a walking stick and performing much of the show while seated — after having recently gone under the knife. Back surgery be damned, Collins aims to rock your socks off even if he can’t stand.

Jimmy Buffet, Oct. 19, MGM Grand Garden

Time for the annual run on garish Hawaiian shirts and margarita mix when Parrotheads flock to these parts for what’s become an October tradition, their Indiana Jones-worthy quest for that lost shaker of salt.

J Balvin, Oct. 19, The Pearl at the Palms

This Colombian reggaeton superstar’s snow-cone-colored coif is almost as brightly hued and ever-changing as his repertoire itself, a high-energy synthesis of Latin pop and trap delivered in Spanish but received universally.

Willie Nelson, Venetian Theatre, Oct. 18-26

“On the Road Again” forever more, Willie Nelson is back on tour after breathing issues forced him to cancel several shows in August. As long as the 86-year-old country icon can breathe, period, he’ll be doing so on stage.

Lizzo, Oct. 25, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

It’s been a “Good as Hell” year for this geyser of personality, whose breakout third album, “Cuz I Love You,” has earned her plenty of love for its ceaselessly charismatic mix of pop, soul and hip-hop, all brought to life by a woman whose voice is as big as her enthusiasm levels.

Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 30, MGM Grand Garden Arena

As dark as it is narratively involved, “Trench,” the latest album from Ohio reggae- and electronica-informed alt-rock duo Twenty One Pilots, continues to explore modern-age mental health issues and the struggle to feel something in a paradoxical era in which we’ve never been more connected and disconnected with one another.

Marilyn Manson, Oct. 31, The Pearl at the Palms

Marilyn Manson on Halloween!? For fans of the shock rocker — who suits the holiday like Ed Sheeran does Kiss a Ginger Day (It’s Jan. 12; look it up) — that’s like getting a full-size Snickers in the trick-or-treat bag. Manson has done it before: Twelve years ago, he also celebrated Halloween at The Pearl, ending his set with a rarely performed take on “This Is Halloween” from the “Nightmare Before Christmas” soundtrack.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.