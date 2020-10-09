Las Vegas Irish music duo The Black Donnellys make Grammy ballot

Group up for “Music Film of the Year” and “Song of the Year.”

One of Las Vegas’ most well-traveled bands is looking to take yet another trip — to the Grammys.

Irish duo The Black Donnellys, who chronicled their attempt to set a Guinness World Record by playing 60 shows in 50 states in 40 days in 2020 documentary “An Irish Story: This is My Home,” have made the ballot for the 63rd Grammy Awards.

The duo is up for “Best Music Film” for the aforementioned documentary, as well as “Best Song” for “This is My Home,” from the movie soundtrack.

Voting is done by National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences members across the country, with voting ending on Monday.

Nominees will be announced on Nov. 20, in a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.

The award show is scheduled for Jan. 31, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The Black Donnellys, which consists of Irish expats Dave Browne and Dave Rooney, are regular performers at Ri Ra Irish Pub at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place. From May 11 to June 14, 2018, the duo traveled 26,000 miles — 2,000 more than the Earth’s circumference — by land and sea, by dodgy RV and late-arriving jetliners to achieve their goal of playing all those shows in just over a month.

Come January, they hope to hit the road again.

This time to walk the red carpet in L.A.

