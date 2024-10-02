Las Vegas rockers to welcome new year on the Strip

Tickets start at $139.95, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is shown in the band's acoustic performance at the 2024 Rise Up Gala, benefitting Tyler Robinson Foundation, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Phoebe Melikidse)

Imagine Dragons are shown in their acoustic performance at the 2024 Rise Up Gala, benefitting Tyler Robinson Foundation, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Phoebe Melikidse)

The hometown band will ring in the new year in its hometown.

Imagine Dragons will welcome in 2025 with a special performance at The Venetian Theatre at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Tickets start at $139.95, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Artist fans will have access to a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Venetian Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning 10 a.m. Friday. All pre-sales will end at 10 p.m. Friday.

Most recently, the band performed the annual Imagine Dragons Tyler Robinson Foundation Rise Up Gala last month at Wynn. The annual gala benefits the fight against pediatric cancer. TRF is named for Tyler Robinson, the young Imagine Dragons fan who died of brain cancer in 2013.