Life is Beautiful early-bird tickets sell out

The Life is Beautiful music and arts festival returns in September after taking 2020 off due to the pandemic. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

It’s been a long road back and a short window for early-bird tickets.

The initial passes for the return of the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival sold out quickly after going on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A general on-sale date will be announced soon for more tickets for the three-day fest, which takes place downtown on Sept. 17-19 and drew over 180,000 fans to its last go round in 2019.

The festival took 2020 off because of the pandemic, and the swift sell-out of early bird tickets suggests that there could be pent-up demand for Life is Beautiful 2021.

Festival organizers are equally eager to get back in action.

“We’ve always been grateful to do the job that we get to do every day,” says Life is Beautiful CEO Justin Weniger, “but there’s such a heightened appreciation for it when you have a year that you don’t get to do it.”

