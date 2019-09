R&B changeling Janelle Monae returned to Life is Beautiful on Saturday after playing the festival’s inaugural year in 2013.

Janelle Monáe performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe, top/middle, performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe, middle, performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe, right, performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe, right, performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe, middle, performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Janelle Monáe performs on the Bacardi Stage during the second day of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

R&B changeling Janelle Monae returned to Life is Beautiful on Saturday after playing the festival’s inaugural year in 2013. She head first into the futuristic funk of “Dirty Computer,” one of 2018’s best albums.

For full coverage of Life is Beautiful, visit reviewjournal.com/LIB2019.