Life is Beautiful: Portugal. The Man returns to Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Portugal. The Man returned to Life is Beautiful with a much higher profile after also playing the fest during its opening year of 2013.
With their break-out smash “Feel It Still” becoming one of 2017’s biggest hits, Alaska-born alt-rockers Portugal. The Man returned to Life is Beautfiul with a much higher profile after also playing the fest during its opening year of 2013.
For full coverage of Life is Beautiful, visit reviewjournal.com/LIB2019.