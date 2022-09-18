Life is Beautiful rocks downtown Las Vegas for 2nd night — PHOTOS

Back for year nine, LIB spans eight stages, including one indoors at The Kicker Comedy & More stage.

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans are silhouetted as they watch Alessia Cara perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fatoumata Diawara performs with Gorillaz during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk through the Market in the Alley area during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees arrive for the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Taylor Tanksley of Las Vegas poses for a photo during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Traffic lines along Maryland Parkway outside of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jack Robinson of Las Vegas sings during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of neon signs through a prismatic lens during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans pose for a picture while waiting for Alessia Cara during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Manny Ruvalcaba, left, of Los Angeles, from left, Joe Garcia, of Las Vegas, and Ray Gonazales of Los Angeles pose for a photo during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans cheer as Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs with Fatoumata Diawara during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view looking away from the main stage at the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk the festival grounds during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Slowthai performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Fans from Las Vegas and Ecuador pose for a photo before Lorde during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Perhaps crowds are a bit smaller than in past years, but Life is Beautiful had tens of thousands of fans during its second of three nights Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

The music, art and food festival is expected to draw 150,000 fans over 18 city blocks downtown.

Check out these seven things you don’t want to miss at Life is Beautiful 2022.

And be sure to check back here all weekend for coverage of the fest.