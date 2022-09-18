72°F
Music

Life is Beautiful rocks downtown Las Vegas for 2nd night — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2022 - 10:37 pm
 
Updated September 18, 2022 - 6:26 am
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown L ...
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, ...
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans are silhouetted as they watch Alessia Cara perform during the Life is Beautiful festival o ...
Fans are silhouetted as they watch Alessia Cara perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown L ...
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fatoumata Diawara performs with Gorillaz during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. ...
Fatoumata Diawara performs with Gorillaz during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 ...
Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, ...
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday ...
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday ...
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 ...
Fans watch as Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday ...
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk through the Market in the Alley area during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sa ...
Attendees walk through the Market in the Alley area during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in dow ...
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees arrive for the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown La ...
Attendees arrive for the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Taylor Tanksley of Las Vegas poses for a photo during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturda ...
Taylor Tanksley of Las Vegas poses for a photo during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday ...
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Traffic lines along Maryland Parkway outside of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sep ...
Traffic lines along Maryland Parkway outside of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtow ...
Lorde performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday ...
Alessia Cara performs with the Blue Man Group during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jack Robinson of Las Vegas sings during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 ...
Jack Robinson of Las Vegas sings during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of neon signs through a prismatic lens during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Satur ...
A view of neon signs through a prismatic lens during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans pose for a picture while waiting for Alessia Cara during of the Life is Beautiful festival ...
Fans pose for a picture while waiting for Alessia Cara during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in dow ...
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in dow ...
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, ...
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Manny Ruvalcaba, left, of Los Angeles, from left, Joe Garcia, of Las Vegas, and Ray Gonazales o ...
Manny Ruvalcaba, left, of Los Angeles, from left, Joe Garcia, of Las Vegas, and Ray Gonazales of Los Angeles pose for a photo during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans cheer as Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 202 ...
Fans cheer as Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, ...
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in dow ...
Alessia Cara performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown ...
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs with Fatoumata Diawara during the Life is Beautiful festival ...
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs with Fatoumata Diawara during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view looking away from the main stage at the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 ...
A view looking away from the main stage at the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk the festival grounds during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17 ...
Attendees walk the festival grounds during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Slowthai performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in down ...
Slowthai performs during of the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans from Las Vegas and Ecuador pose for a photo before Lorde during the Life is Beautiful fest ...
Fans from Las Vegas and Ecuador pose for a photo before Lorde during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown ...
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, ...
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown ...
Gorillaz perform during the Life is Beautiful festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Perhaps crowds are a bit smaller than in past years, but Life is Beautiful had tens of thousands of fans during its second of three nights Saturday in downtown Las Vegas.

The music, art and food festival is expected to draw 150,000 fans over 18 city blocks downtown.

Back for year nine, LIB spans eight stages, including one indoors at The Kicker Comedy & More stage.

Check out these seven things you don’t want to miss at Life is Beautiful 2022.

And be sure to check back here all weekend for coverage of the fest.

