ad-fullscreen
Music

London Prince exhibition called ‘miniature Paisley Park’

The Associated Press
October 26, 2017 - 10:03 am
 

LONDON — Guitars, paisley-patterned outfits and high-heeled shoes are going on display at a London exhibition devoted the late music star Prince.

The “My Name is Prince” show features musical instruments, handwritten song lyrics and hundreds of other artifacts from the collection of Prince, who died in April 2016 aged 57.

The singer’s sister, Tyka Nelson, called the show a “miniature Paisley Park,” in reference to the Minnesota estate where Prince lived and worked.

Curator Angie Marchese said Thursday that the items had been chosen from among 128 guitars, 8,000 pieces of wardrobe and 2,000 pairs of shoes at Paisley Park. She said the show was a chance for fans to say goodbye to the “Purple Rain” songwriter.

The show opens Friday at London’s O2 Arena and runs until Jan. 7.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Music Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like