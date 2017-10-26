London Prince exhibition called ‘miniature Paisley Park’

Guitars, paisley-patterned outfits and high-heeled shoes are going on display at a London exhibition devoted the late music star Prince.

An employee shows the 'Orange Cloud Guitar' once played by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Frank Augstein/AP)

Musician Prince's sister Tyka Nelson poses for photographers in front of 'Purple Rain' era costumes at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Frank Augstein/AP)

An employee looks at costumes once worn by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Frank Augstein/AP)

An employee adjusts costumes of the 'Purple Rain' era used by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Frank Augstein/AP)

An employee adjusts a costune once worn by artist Prince, at the 'My Name is Prince' exhibition at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. (Frank Augstein/AP)

LONDON — Guitars, paisley-patterned outfits and high-heeled shoes are going on display at a London exhibition devoted the late music star Prince.

The “My Name is Prince” show features musical instruments, handwritten song lyrics and hundreds of other artifacts from the collection of Prince, who died in April 2016 aged 57.

The singer’s sister, Tyka Nelson, called the show a “miniature Paisley Park,” in reference to the Minnesota estate where Prince lived and worked.

Curator Angie Marchese said Thursday that the items had been chosen from among 128 guitars, 8,000 pieces of wardrobe and 2,000 pairs of shoes at Paisley Park. She said the show was a chance for fans to say goodbye to the “Purple Rain” songwriter.

The show opens Friday at London’s O2 Arena and runs until Jan. 7.