Will Raiders fans see Taylor Swift at Allegiant Stadium this season?
Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has concerts scheduled on her “Eras Tour” on three days when the team will be playing.
The Raiders might have caught a bit of good scheduling fortune when it comes to trying to slow Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce this season.
Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, has a concert scheduled for Oct. 27 in New Orleans, the same day the Raiders will host the Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
It’s one of three games on Kansas City’s schedule that falls on the same day Swift is scheduled to perform concerts in other cities on her historic “Eras Tour.”
Swift will almost certainly miss those three games, including the one in Las Vegas.
Kelce famously performed better in games Swift attended last season. He averaged 29.9 more yards per game in the 13 games she attended live than in the six games she missed.
The Raiders did not catch a similar break for the second meeting against the Chiefs. Swift has no tour dates scheduled around the time of the Nov. 29 “Black Friday” game in Kansas City.
Swift will have a break between the European leg of the tour and her return to North America, making it possible to attend the first five games of the season.
Things get more complicated after that. Swift has a show Oct. 20 in Miami when the Chiefs are at San Francisco and one Dec. 8 in Vancouver, British Columbia, when the Chiefs host the Chargers.
Three other games on the schedule fall within a day of a tour stop in a different city, but Swift should be free for the final four games of the regular season and into the postseason.
