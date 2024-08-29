Raiders release veteran cornerback after reaching injury settlement

The Raiders released one of their cornerbacks Thursday, one day after claiming a defensive back off waivers and signing a veteran free agent.

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) prepares to take the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders released cornerback Brandon Facyson on Thursday after reaching an injury settlement with the veteran.

Facyson made the team’s initial 53-man roster but has struggled to stay healthy the last two seasons. He appeared in just three games last year and missed more than three weeks of training camp with an undisclosed injury. He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday before being released.

Facyson, 29, has appeared in 75 NFL games during his six NFL seasons.

The Raiders added some defensive back depth before Facyson’s release by claiming undrafted rookie Thomas Harper off waivers and signing veteran Darnay Holmes on Wednesday.

