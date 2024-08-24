Raiders could be on lookout for help with cornerback depth

Another prolonged absence by Brandon Facyson could mean the Raiders will be looking for help at cornerback as roster cutdown day looms Tuesday.

Hill: Please, NFL, do the right thing and change new kickoff rule

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) has a pass deflected by Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Racey McMath (80) makes a catch over Las Vegas Raiders cornerback M.J. Devonshire (26) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (31) prepares to take the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Cornerback is an area of growing concern for the Raiders as they begin whittling down their roster to the 53-player limit by Tuesday.

Not at the top of the room — where starters Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett offer a proven track record and promise — but the lack of experience behind them.

Between finding capable rotational players and a comfort level to deal with potential injuries to the starters, the cornerback room feels decidedly unsettled.

“A work in progress,” is how Raiders coach Antonio Pierce described it.

That could mean the Raiders will be on the lookout Tuesday when cuts begin around the NFL. Pierce made it clear the Raiders will be aggressive if solid options are available on the waiver wire or free agency.

“If we can get better, we need to get better,” Pierce said.

The root of the problem is the uncertain status of veteran Brandon Facyson, who was sidelined nearly all of training camp and the entire preseason with an undisclosed injury.

It’s frustratingly reminiscent of last year, when a training camp injury resulted in Facyson lingering on injured reserve far longer than the club expected, creating a seasonlong point of contention inside the Raiders’ building. He appeared in just three games at the end of the season.

It feels like deja vu already this year, and that is a huge problem. Facyson’s surprisingly prolonged absence this summer has thrust rookies Decamerion Richardson and M.J. Devonshire into bigger roles than expected.

Too much too soon?

As Pierce said, that’s “fine” for the preseason and their long-range development. But it could be incredibly problematic if they have to shoulder regular-season responsibilities they might not be ready to assume.

“I’m not a believer of throwing young cornerbacks out there early if they’re not quite ready,” Pierce said.

The Raiders are intrigued by Richardson, their fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State, whose combination of length, athletic ability and physicality offers a captivating skill set. Richardson did not play in the preseason finale against the 49ers on Friday, a clear sign he could be an important rotational piece early in the regular season. But how ready is he?

Devonshire, a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh, has had his ups and downs while learning the slot and perimeter cornerback positions. He too offers promise, but can the Raiders count on him from the outset?

Veteran Sam Webb, whom the club is waiting on to prove he can take on a bigger role, journeyman Cornell Armstrong and undrafted free agents Rayshad Williams, Woo Governor and Ja’Quan Sheppard round out the room.

What level of confidence would the Raiders have if any had to be thrust into a prominent role?

Back to Facyson

Facyson, a six-year veteran who has appeared in 75 career games and made 17 starts, signed a two-year deal in 2023 with the idea of being a starter or key role player. But he’s been more of an enigma than a contributor ever since.

Theoretically, he alleviates a whole bunch of concerns. But it’s all predicated on his availability. The Raiders keep waiting and waiting and waiting to figure out if he can be counted on.

“We gotta get Brandon on the field,” Pierce said. “I can’t even evaluate him because we haven’t had him out there.”

The domino effect is obvious. Too many young players are being pushed into roles they might not be capable of handling yet. And that could make for an interesting couple of days as the Raiders look for ways to fortify a position of concern.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Up next

Who: Raiders at Chargers

When: 1:05 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Chargers -3½; total 42½