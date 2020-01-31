Madonna, Tool do blockbuster business in Las Vegas

The Material Mom and the hard rockers each grossed millions during recent concerts on the Las Vegas Strip.

U.S. singer Madonna performs during the Rebel Heart World Tour in Macau, China, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

A smaller room did not equate to a smaller box office for the Material Mom.

Madonna’s sold-out three-night stand at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from Nov. 7 to 10 grossed a whopping $4.24 million on the strength of 12,613 tickets sold, according to the latest figures from Billboard magazine.

A top ticket price of $757 helped the bottom line.

Likewise, progressive hard rockers Tool did blockbuster business at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 17.

The show raked in $1.7 million on the strength of a capacity crowd of 15,024.

Elsewhere around town, a pair of comedians underscored just how robust a market Vegas is for stand-up.

Chris Tucker grossed $265,000 (2,758 tickets sold) during his show at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Jan. 19, and counterpart Tiffany Haddish brought in $245,805 (2,623 tickets sold) for her performance at the Park Theater on Jan. 18.

What’s that old saying about laughing all the way to the bank?

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.