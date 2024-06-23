Megan Thee Stallion touches down in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion brought the Hot Girl Summer tour to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday.

GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion brought her Hot Girl Summer tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night. GloRilla, a rapper who just released her new song “TGIF” on Friday, opened the show.

The tour, which features 26 songs from Megan Thee Stallion, is her first arena tour as a headliner. It includes 35 stops in both the United States and Europe and as of Saturday had sold out 17 shows.

Her show kicked off with a performance of “HISS” which is the rapper’s third top hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The show featured other hit songs such as “Savage” and “WAP.”

Her new album “Megan” will be released on June 28.

Contact Madeline Carter at mcarter@reviewjournal.com. Follow @fleetwood_mads on X and @madelinepcarter on Instagram.