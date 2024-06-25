New Block Party music festival reveals first lineup

The two-day dance party in downtown Las Vegas, an offshoot of the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival, is set to debut this fall.

‘Block Party’ takes over where Life is Beautiful left off

French electronic duo Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

French electronic duo Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

French electronic duo Justice performs at the Downtowner stage during the first day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Josh Lloyd-Watson, left, and Tom McFarland of Jungle perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Justice will be served come September.

Along with Peggy Gou, LCD Soundsystem, Jungle and nearly a dozen more.

All of the aforementioned dance-floor-friendly artists are part of the inaugural lineup of “Life is Beautiful Presents: A Big Beautiful Block Party,” which debuts downtown Sept. 27-28.

Also on the roster are Jamie XX, James Blake, Thundercat, Toro y Moi, Badbadnotgood, Neil Frances, LP Giobbi, Empress Of, John Talabot and Fifi.

Running from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day, the event promises no overlapping set times for a nightly nonstop dance party in a lot on the Plaza’s property.

The fest is an offshoot of the multi-genre Life is Beautiful music and arts fest, which debuted downtown in 2013 and has been put on hold this year, though it could return in the future.

A handful of the Block Party’s acts have also played Life is Beautiful, including Justice (2018), Badbadnotgood (2015) and Jungle (2022).

More recently, fast-rising South Korean DJ/singer Peggy Gou electrified the Electric Daisy Carnival in May.

Tickets start at $199 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at lifeisbeautiful.com.

A previous version of this story misstated Peggy Gou’s name.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.