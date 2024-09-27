74°F
New Kids on the Block add more shows to first-ever Vegas residency

New Kids on the Block are shown at The Park outside Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena after announcin ...
New Kids on the Block are shown at The Park outside Park MGM and T-Mobile Arena after announcing “The Right Stuff” residency for 2025 at a Dolby Live on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (Denise Truscello)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2024 - 6:24 am
 

After announcing earlier this month the first Las Vegas residency for New Kids on the Block in the band’s 40-year history, the iconic boy band is already adding more dates.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, New Kids On The Block have added eight more shows to the upcoming residency dubbed “The Right Stuff.” The band is now performing through select dates in February 2026.

Following the success of their sold-out Magic Summer Tour 2024, Live Nation says Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan and Danny will head to Las Vegas for a run of 24 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

New Kids on the Block’s “The Right Stuff” residency kicks off Friday, June 20, 2025.

Tickets for all 24 shows can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/NKOTBVEGAS.

The below 16 previously announced shows go on sale this morning at 10 a.m.:

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Tickets for the added eight shows go on sale to the public Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.

Feb. 2026: 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

All performances scheduled to begin at 8 p.m, Live Nation says.

