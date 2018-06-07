Panic! at the Disco to perform at the Bellagio fountains today

Panic! at the Disco will perform on the Las Vegas Strip at 1:30 p.m. today ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final.

Panic! at the Disco rehearses for a performance at 1:30 p.m. today at the Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip, in conjunction with the Stanley Cup Final Game 5 tonight in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Preparations are underway at the Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip for a Panic! at the Disco concert at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, in conjunction with the Stanley Cup Final Game 5 tonight in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The band will be stationed on a podium in the lake of the Bellagio fountains ahead of the Golden Knights-Washington Capitals game at T-Mobile Arena at 5 p.m.

The show is free to watch but only if you can get there in time — NHL’s announcement only went out only 45 minutes ahead of showtime.

