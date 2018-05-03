Music

Philosophy grad Dessa brings headiness, pop savvy to hip-hop

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2018 - 3:46 pm
 
Updated May 3, 2018 - 5:42 pm

Four tracks in, St. Thomas Aquinas gets name-dropped.

That is what happens when you get a philosophy grad on the mic.

The song is “Velodrome,” and it provides one of the more overt nods to the educational background of singer-rapper-writer Dessa (aka 36-year-old Minnesota native Margret Wander).

Over strains of somber cello and intermittently plunked keys, Wander opens the cut by pondering free will, singing at first, her voice hinting at radiance, like partially sunny skies.

Then her delivery accelerates and she punches her syllables with more oomph, adopting the staccato cadence of the spoken word performer she once was.

Wander’s academic past also manifests itself in more subtle ways than her allusion to one of philosophy’s most influential minds.

What distinguishes the field’s most acclaimed thinkers is the ability to take complex, often abstract ideas and make them digestible, to convey them in a way that enables others to get their heads around heady things.

“I think part of the reason I was attracted to philosophy was because of how deft the major writers are with figurative language,” explains Wander, a University of Minnesota alum.

This is a skill that Wander possesses as well, though it’s complicated emotions that she’s making more readily absorbable, passions in place of postulations.

‘I like pop songs and I like literature’

On her latest album, “Chime,” Wander intermingles dexterously rhymed bursts of indie hip-hop cred-building with longingly sung pop daydreams, the connective tissue among the album’s diffuse sounds being a strong lyrical voice that befits a lover of language.

“I like pop songs and I like literature, and I think that you can do that at the same time without exploding some sacred rule of form,” Wander says. “I get that not every pop song has to have a Pulitzer Prize-worthy set of lyrics, but I don’t think it hurts a pop song to have really well-written lyrics. It doesn’t render it not pop.”

On “Chime,” Wander blends tunefulness with thoughtfulness, candidly addressing the loss of a loved one with different spiritual beliefs on “I Hope I’m Wrong,” challenging societal norms that demand women to be vigilant about their safety to the potential detriment of life experiences on “Fire Drills.”

“We don’t say, ‘Go out and be brave’ / Nah, we say, ‘Be careful, stay safe,’ ” she rhymes on the latter cut. “In any given instance, that don’t hurt / But it sinks in like stilettos in soft earth.”

“That’s not a way to live,” she adds. “That can’t be what a woman is / That gives her nothing to aspire to.”

Wander doesn’t lack said aspirations.

Once a burgeoning writer, she took a circuitous route to a music career, first getting into spoken word poetry at the urging of a friend after a bad breakup. While on that circuit she was discovered by Minneapolis hip-hop collective Doomtree, who recruited her for the group. She’s since released four solo albums as well.

‘Compelled by true stories’

In one of the more intriguing tangents to her rising music career, Wander collaborated with her alma mater to try to develop a protocol to help her fall out of love with a former flame.

“They showed me pictures of my boyfriend and we were able to map the pattern of activity in my brain that corresponded with that feeling of romantic love,” she explains. “Then I was outfitted with a bunch of electrodes on my scalp that measured my brain waves, and we tried to change the way that my brain was behaving using a technique called neural feedback, which provides a little audio signal — a burst of vibraphones, in my case — that would alert my brain to the fact that it was behaving a certain way.”

Did it work?

“Partially, yeah,” she says. “It was more like going to the gym to try to retrain your body than it was like going to a plastic surgeon to alter it by force. I would say that afterward I did feel peace. There was a new sense of calm.”

In conversation, in song, Wander’s a candid presence.

She’s an open book, one found in the nonfiction aisle.

“I’m most compelled by true stories,” Wander says. “Mine are the only secrets that I have any right to tell. If I only tell the curated, manicured, presentable parts of my life, it just doesn’t make much of a story.

“I share my more private or vulnerable moments,” she continues, “because that’s where art happens.”

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
This boozy milkshake is big enough to share with seven of your best friends
Fiddlestix makes an "8 Man Milkshake" that's packed with alcohol. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Chris Stapleton songs you need to hear
D. Michael Evola opened E-String to make New York style pizza
Shamrock Macarons at Morels at Palazzo
Zuma serves a sushi roll topped with 24-karat gold
La Cirque covers their quail and foie gras in real gold
Jean-Georges Steakhouse seves chocolate gold bars
3 ways you can eat gold in Las Vegas
More in Music
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Music Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like