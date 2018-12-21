Poll finds Christmas carols are favored over Billboard hits

A poll shows more Americans favor Christmas carols over recent Billboard hits, while “It’s a Wonderful Life” is among the top holiday films.

In this Dec. 31, 2017 file photo, Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square in New York.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES — A poll shows more Americans favor Christmas carols over recent Billboard hits, while “It’s a Wonderful Life” is among the top holiday films.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll shows “Silent Night” ranks as the country’s most popular Christmas song, despite Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” becoming the highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 holiday hit in 60 years.

The next favorite song is “Jingle Bells,” while Carey’s pop hit is named by 3 percent.

Nine percent of respondents listed the 1946 Jimmy Stewart classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” as their favorite film, while “A Christmas Story” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” were the top choices of seven percent apiece.

Six percent named the comedies “Elf,” ”National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “Home Alone.”