38°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Post Malone, Jelly Roll announce show in Las Vegas

Post Malone, left, and Jelly Roll, right. (Courtesy Adam DeGross for Post Malone and AP Photo/C ...
Post Malone, left, and Jelly Roll, right. (Courtesy Adam DeGross for Post Malone and AP Photo/Carlos Osorio for Jelly Roll)
More Stories
Brandon Flowers of The Killers is shown at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Aug. 16, ...
Local rockers add to Las Vegas Strip residency
Voice contestant Sundance Head attends the premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Sing" on Dec. 3, 20 ...
‘The Voice’ winner accidentally shoots himself in stomach while hunting
New Edition is shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The iconi ...
R&B legends returning to Las Vegas Strip for residency
Sammy Hagar arrives to a ceremony to receive the Key to the Las Vegas Strip at Cabo Wabo Cantin ...
Rocker to bring Van Halen revival to the Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2024 - 7:16 am
 
Updated November 19, 2024 - 7:19 am

Global superstar Post Malone has announced that he will make a stop in Las Vegas during his upcoming stadium tour.

According to promoter Live Nation, Post Malone’s biggest headlining tour to date will make a stop at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will also include Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell as special guests.

Fans can register for access to tickets in the artist presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. The artist presale will begin Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m., according to Live Nation.

Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES