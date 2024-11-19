Post Malone, Jelly Roll announce show in Las Vegas
Global superstar Post Malone has announced that he will make a stop in Las Vegas during his upcoming stadium tour.
According to promoter Live Nation, Post Malone’s biggest headlining tour to date will make a stop at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.
The show will also include Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell as special guests.
Fans can register for access to tickets in the artist presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. The artist presale will begin Friday, Nov. 22 at 9 a.m., according to Live Nation.
Additional presales will run ahead of the general on sale beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 12 p.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.