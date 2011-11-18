Progressive metallers shredding House of Blues

6324481-0-4

It’s going to be just like “Guitar Hero,” but without the crappy plastic axes. Get ready for some serious air guitar shredding when progressive metallers Between the Buried and Me and Animals as Leaders hit town.

The two groups are among the most formidable acts in the clumsily named “djent” scene, which is named after a palm-muted guitar riff, and wow with an intense technical proficiency that’ll have music nerds salivating with Pavlovian fervor.

See the bands at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 day of show and VIP passes are $40; call 632-7600.

— By JASON BRACELIN