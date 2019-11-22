Punk Rock Bowling announces lineup for 2020 fest in Las Vegas
Madness, Cock Sparrer and Circle Jerks will headline three-day festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
Madness is descending upon downtown.
The influential British two-tone ska revivalists will headline Punk Rock Bowling 2020 along with reactivated hardcore punks the Circle Jerks, who will end a nine-year hiatus at the festival, and returning English street punk veterans Cock Sparrer.
The fest’s newly announced lineup also includes ska lifers the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, reunited femme punk cutups the Lunachicks, PRB’s first hip-hop entry in H09909, Australian pub rockers Rose Tattoo, crossover thrash party animals Municipal Waste and many more.
Taking place May 23 to 25 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, this year’s festival will see the addition of a bigger side stage with enhanced production values and the introduction of a craft beer garden.
Tickets are on sale at punkrockbowling.com.
The full lineup:
Madness
Circle Jerks
Cock Sparrer
Mighty Mighty Bosstones
Streetlight Manifesto
Lunachicks
The Adicts
Propagandhi
Avail
Stiff Little Fingers
Rose Tattoo
Ruts DC
G.B.H.
Municipal Waste
Anti-Flag
The Lawrence Arms
The Bronx
Roy Ellis
Good Riddance
The Aggrolites
Ho99o9
The Epoxies
Plague Vendor
Pears
The Flatliners
Bishops Green
Jaya the Cat
Bad Cop/Bad Cop
Bridge City Sinners
The Bar Stool Preachers
Bad Waitress
Clowns
The Last Gang
Single Mothers
Decent Criminal
L.A. Machina
The Linecutters
Anger Flares
Side Eyes
Babe Patrol
Dee Skusting & the Rodents
Sick