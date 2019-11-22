Punk Rock Bowling announces lineup for 2020 fest in Las Vegas

Madness, Cock Sparrer and Circle Jerks will headline three-day festival at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

An attendee crowd surfs as L7 performs during the first day of the Punk Rock Bowling music festival in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 26, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Madness is descending upon downtown.

The influential British two-tone ska revivalists will headline Punk Rock Bowling 2020 along with reactivated hardcore punks the Circle Jerks, who will end a nine-year hiatus at the festival, and returning English street punk veterans Cock Sparrer.

The fest’s newly announced lineup also includes ska lifers the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, reunited femme punk cutups the Lunachicks, PRB’s first hip-hop entry in H09909, Australian pub rockers Rose Tattoo, crossover thrash party animals Municipal Waste and many more.

Taking place May 23 to 25 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, this year’s festival will see the addition of a bigger side stage with enhanced production values and the introduction of a craft beer garden.

Tickets are on sale at punkrockbowling.com.

The full lineup:

Madness

Circle Jerks

Cock Sparrer

Mighty Mighty Bosstones

Streetlight Manifesto

Lunachicks

The Adicts

Propagandhi

Avail

Stiff Little Fingers

Rose Tattoo

Ruts DC

G.B.H.

Municipal Waste

Anti-Flag

The Lawrence Arms

The Bronx

Roy Ellis

Good Riddance

The Aggrolites

Ho99o9

The Epoxies

Plague Vendor

Pears

The Flatliners

Bishops Green

Jaya the Cat

Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Bridge City Sinners

The Bar Stool Preachers

Bad Waitress

Clowns

The Last Gang

Single Mothers

Decent Criminal

L.A. Machina

The Linecutters

Anger Flares

Side Eyes

Babe Patrol

Dee Skusting & the Rodents

Sick